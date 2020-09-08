DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County schools have been back in class just over three weeks now and there have been mixed feelings about how the year is going so far.

Opinions range from concerned parents to hopeful officials.

Mother and pre-school teacher on maternity leave Atiaba Smith originally enrolled her children in the brick and mortar program at Walton Elementary School. Tuesday, she went to enroll them in the virtual learning school.

“The school is great. The principal is great. The teacher’s great. My children love the school. But I decided to do virtual learning because my children are very happy children,” said Smith. “They love to hug and touch, handshake and during this pandemic, I don’t want them to get anybody sick or I don’t want anybody else to get them sick.”

Walton County School District Superintendent A. Russell Hughes said that overall, he is pleased with how staff, parents and students have handled re-opening amidst the ongoing pandemic. But regarding the spread of coronavirus, it has not been perfect.

“We actually had three situations,” said Hughes. “One at one school where a student tested positive and I think the exposure was about 12 or 13 students and a teacher. We had an educational court personnel — and aid, a paraprofessional — who tested positive and we had four students and one teacher exposed.

“And then of course we’ve people who’ve contacted and have said, “Hey, I tested positive I’m keeping my child home,'” added Hughes. “Or that kind of situation where we’ve had some teachers in the beginning of the year where we’ve had some teachers who have had to quarantine. “

Including the six cases reported Tuesday, that’s a total of nine cases with 18 students or teachers exposed and quarantined so far.

While the fear of COVID-19 is highest for some, others say the fear of their child falling behind while attending the virtual school outweighs that of the virus.

As a pre-school teacher on leave, Smith said she’s fortunate not to have to worry about getting her kids to pay attention, but she has seen struggles for working parents.

“The chaos comes in,” said Smith. “They’re working and they’re like, ‘you guys closing the school and this is what I need to go to work.”

Hughes said that they are doing all they can to keep COVID-19 minimal in school moving forward.

“Here’s the understanding,” said Hughes. “We know we can’t prevent it but we’re really trying to do all we can in schools with social distancing on buses with our new extracurricular activities coming on board we’re trying to everything we can to make sure that it’s minimal and or mitigated.”