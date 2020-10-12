Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Walton County schools recognized as academically high performing

Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, the Walton County School District was recognized by the Florida Department of Education as an “Academically High Performing School District” for the first time since the 2012-2013 school year.

This is based on 2018-2019 school and district grades, 2018-2019 financial audit reviews, and 2019-2020 class size compliance.

One reason for this year’s designation is due to Walton County earning a district school grade of “A” for the past two years.

Walton joins 16 other districts who also received this honor including Brevard, Clay, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Liberty, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, St. Johns, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, and Wakulla. These districts represent the top 25% of districts in the state of Florida.

Walton County Superintendent A. Russell Hughes was also honored as was also recognized as a 2020 “Superintendent to Watch.”

