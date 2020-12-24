Walton County opens cold shelter ahead of expected 20-degree weather

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — With temperatures expected to drop into the 20’s tonight, Walton County is planning ahead.

Emergency Management is opening a cold weather shelter at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center at 361 North 10th Street.

The shelter opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Christmas eve.

“We’re looking at operating the cold weather shelter tonight, probably Saturday and Sunday night as well,” said Jeff Goldberg, Walton County Emergency Management director.

“If people would like to donate their time, and help staff the shelter, they can reach out to the Matrix Community Outreach Center,” Goldberg added. “And the same thing for meals. We do ask folks to volunteer to provide food for the shelter”

Emergency Management also asks anyone planning to utilize the shelter to take COVID-19 precautions.

You can contact the Matrix Community Center at (850) 892-1090.

We are unaware of any other cold shelters opening in our viewing area.