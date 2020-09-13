Walton County offers flood assistance with several sandbag locations

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County has set up four sandbag locations in preparation for possible flooding from Tropical Storm Sally with bags and sand available at each.
Officials advise to bring a shovel.
There are three locations in South Walton and one location in Freeport.
- Blue Mountian Beach At the District 5 Road Department on County Road 83.
- Miramar Beach at the TDC vacant lot property located on Driftwood Road just north of Scenic Gulf Dr.
- Santa Rosa Beach on Bay Drive( CR 83N) just north of Hwy 98 on east side of road
- Bayloop Road 1/4 mile north of Red Barn Road on East side of Bayloop Road.