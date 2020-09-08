[ NewsNation ]
Walton County man tased during an altercation with deputies

Walton County

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office tased a man after responding to a verbal argument at a Waffle House.

The man, Brandon Messer, 29, saw deputies pull in and walked over to his car, deputies wrote in a news release. One of the deputies said they noticed Messer getting into his car and parked his patrol car behind it to prevent Messer from leaving.

According to deputies, Messer then intentionally backed his car into the patrol car. When deputies tried to detain him, Messer resisted and the deputies tased him. Deputies said during the struggle, Messer struck another deputy’s hand and knocked the taser away from him.

Messer was arrested for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and DUI.

