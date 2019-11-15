Walton County Lieutenant signs off after 27 years

Video Courtesy Walton County Sheriff’s Office

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County Lieutenant received a special send-off at the end of his last shift on Friday.

The long-time law enforcement officer is completing a 27-year career.

Lt. Oscar Jiggets signed off for the final time and was thanked for his service from the dispatcher.

“Lieutenant Jiggets, during your tenure you have worn many hats, but since day one your goal was to help others. May you be proud of the work you have done, the person you are and the difference you’ve made,” the dispatcher said.