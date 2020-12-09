Walton County leaders propose Uber-like app to address beach vending

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The summer season is officially over, but planning for next year is part of the process in Walton County.

The hot topic once again was beach vending.

District Three Commissioner Mike Barker suggested an Uber-like mobile app called the Visit South Walton mobile app to streamline vendor supply and demand.

“We can actually monitor the vendor’s activities,” Barker said. “We’ll know, for the first time ever, when they rented a chair, whether it’s rented or not. We’ll be able to see that. We’ll be able to actually put bar codes on the chairs. We’ll be able to go out with a telephone or a code enforcement officer will be able to go out with their telephone and scan that bar code to see if it’s rented or not.”









Code Enforcement Director Tony Cornman suggested putting the beaches out to bid to either a single vendor or multiple vendors, changing language in the Land Development Code to restrict the number of chairs allowed to be rented on a private beach to two setups per room as listed in a home’s tax documents and altering the existing vending permits.

“Private or public. Private would be those that are only vending to private HOAs or a private entity,” Cornman said. “You’re not open to the public. If you select public, that means you’re open to the public; you’re vending to the public. Anybody that wants to come to the beach can come to your location.”

He also suggested adjusting the managed vendor program.

While these options were met with widespread support, many vendors said that the current program for vendors is fine as it is.

“The main goal that Mr. Cornman and I have spoken about before is the ultimate goal of reform to our program is two things: for Walton County to have more control and for Walton County to gain revenue off of these items,” said Phillip Poundstone, South Walton Beach Service Association chair. “The MVP program does exactly that.”

No decisions were made at the commission meeting.