Walton County is expecting the Moderna vaccine arrival

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Moderna vaccine is on its way to the panhandle and Walton County officials have said they will be receiving the vaccine by Dec. 25.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital will be getting the first shipment. Although, officials are not quite sure on all the specifics yet.

Ascension will be sharing first doses with Healthmark hospital primarily vaccinating high-risk healthcare workers first.

Jeff Goldberg, emergency management director for Walton County, said the next doses will be going to CVS and Walgreens. Those pharmacies are administering vaccinations for long-term care facilities.



“People that get vaccinated, the higher the potential for someday reaching herd immunity but in doing that we want to make sure the folks taking care of the sick and injured are vaccinated to keep them from getting covid and that is really the big thing we are working on at this point,” said Goldberg.

He said through the flu shot mass vaccination exercise at the beginning of December, they feel ready to distribute to all who may want the vaccine once enough doses are available for residents.



“We want folks to be patient,” said Goldberg. “My office, the county commissioners, public information officers, it’s all over Facebook, ‘when are we getting our vaccine, why isn’t anybody telling us anything?’ We’re getting information as a slow drip as well. As we get the information we are releasing information because it hasn’t been very fast for us as well either.”

Golberg said the best way to keep up with vaccine updates in the county is through alert Walton. You can visit this website for more information on how to sign up for the alert system.