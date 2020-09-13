Walton County Fire Rescue fixes leaky roof for elderly community member

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sees its fair share of rain. And on one rainy August day, Freeport resident David Green, 86, fell victim to a leaky roof that needed fixing.

Samuels called fellow Freeport resident Beth Samuels for help.

Samuels told the WCFR that it is her mission to care for Green. Green had to put his daughter in a home due to her autism after losing his wife in 2017.

“He said to me, ‘Beth my roof is leaking.’ I was heartbroken,” Samuels told the department. “I couldn’t sleep that night. I didn’t know who to turn to.”

Armed with breakfast the next morning, Samuels drove to the WCFR and asked for help on the matter.

Firefighter and EMT Bob Wells answered her call.

“All he said was, ‘We will take care of it.’ I was so relieved,” Samuels told the department. “The very next day I got a call they had gone out and bought tarps! They had already installed them by the time I got there!”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office encourages all who take care of elderly in our community to register them for SafetyNet, a program where the department will make contact with any registered resident each morning.

