Walton County deputies locate missing 95-year-old woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 95-year-old woman is back home after she walked away from her Defuniak Springs home and got lost.

After Julia Goodman was reported missing early Sunday morning, Walton County deputies worked hard to locate her.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Corey Dobridnia, a Walton County Lieutenant was able to gather more information on her whereabouts after he thought to check a game camera located close to where she disappeared.

Deputies were also able to get a good description of Goodman and share the image on social media.

She was missing for 12 hours before Deputy Craig Yost located her Sunday evening in a deeply wooded area, nearly two miles away from her home.

Dobridnia told News 13 Yost had just started his shift when he decided to go searching down a dirt road and call out Goodman’s name in an effort to find her.

He heard Goodman and went towards her where he said she was crawling on her hands and knees through the woods.

In dashcam video provided by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, you can see Yost carrying her from the woods in the rain.

Deputy Chris Webster also responded and brought her blankets, which you can also see in the dashcam video.

Both deputies comforted Goodman until EMTs arrived to check her out.

Dobridnia said Goodman was wet, cold, and dehydrated, but is OK. Goodman told deputies she just wanted to go home.