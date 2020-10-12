Walton County Code Compliance says there is still clean-up to be done in Villa Tasso

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — There is a history of trash and abandoned vehicles in the Villa Tasso community.

After a resident’s complaint, the Walton County Board of Commissioners decided to send Code Compliance to the area.

“That’s the thing, to me that is really sad about Villa Tasso, is that there is so much potential here,” said Mike Lynch the code compliance manager.

Residents in Villa Tasso have seen many Code Compliance and Public Works officers, along with sheriff’s deputies within the last week, and will be there through December.

“If we can get everyone to a minimum standard, then it would make life better for everybody,” Lynch said.

Prior to Code Compliance getting involved, back in July and August, Villa Tasso had much to be done.

“Along this right of way there was a boat on a trailer, a wrecked RV, it was pretty much gutted, there was also a large trailer of junk and debris,” Lynch said. “All scattered along this right of way.”

Right here along Vance street, was one of the first areas identified.

“We went around the area and identified other problems within the area, noted their addresses,” Lynch said.

From there, Lynch said they determined if debris was in the right of way or if it were property issues. If there is an issue with the removal process, then there is another step.

“We’re looking forward to having a special magistrate hear all these cases, so most likely in late November,” Lynch said.

Lynch said their goal is to get the property owners into compliance so they do not have to take them in front of the magistrate.

Lynch hopes after Code Compliance leaves the Villa Tasso area, residents here will want to police themselves to keep their area clean.