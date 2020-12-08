Walton County authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect

Walton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the DeFuniak Springs Police Department in a search for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

They’re searching in the area of Walton Road and State Highway 83.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the suspect is a black male who was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a red and black long checkered shirt.

Deputies said the suspect was in possession of a stolen vehicle and when confronted by an officer was able to break free and flee with a handgun.

Nearby Walton High School was placed on lockdown as they played a basketball game Monday night.

If you spot the suspect, you’re asked to not approach and call WCSO at (850) 892-8111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Viking cruises eyeing Panama City for new port of call

Panama City leaders respond to sewage concerns

PC leaders to consider water and wastewater rate increase

Walton County prepares for COVID vaccine through mass flu shot exercise

Nashville nurse death may be related to recent Washington County shooting

Memorial created in honor of two young children who passed in tragic accident

More Local News

Don't Miss