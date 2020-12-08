Walton County authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the DeFuniak Springs Police Department in a search for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

They’re searching in the area of Walton Road and State Highway 83.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the suspect is a black male who was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a red and black long checkered shirt.

Deputies said the suspect was in possession of a stolen vehicle and when confronted by an officer was able to break free and flee with a handgun.

Nearby Walton High School was placed on lockdown as they played a basketball game Monday night.

If you spot the suspect, you’re asked to not approach and call WCSO at (850) 892-8111.