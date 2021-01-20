Walton County app developer hopes to ‘Make Social Media Great Again’

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After Big Tech’s decision to crack down on platforms it said promote misinformation, many users feel they are being silenced.

One of the biggest issues: the decision by Apple, Google and Amazon to ban the right-wing social media app Parler.

After the three tech giants all blocked Parler from their servers, many apps were looking to replace it. That’s when local app developer Charles Galloway launched Trumpr.

“There was a time in this country where social media was a really great thing,” Galloway said. “With Trumpr we’re going to make social media great again.”

Galloway said the app is similar to Twitter. While not necessarily a Trump supporter himself, Galloway said he saw a demand in the market and wanted to seize an opportunity.

“No matter what your political views, I think you should have a platform to speak your mind in a safe way and engage with like-minded people,” Galloway said. “So I think you should have many options when it comes to social media.”

He added that he is not concerned that the same type of speech that surfaced on Parler regarding recent civil unrest will surface on the Trumpr app because of the terms and conditions in place.

“We will moderate,” Galloway said. “We’re not going to make a judgment right now on what we’re expecting but we in no way would encourage any kind of violence but we are about freedom of speech and anyone that wants to take part in our platform and abide by our terms and conditions, we encourage.”

The app is currently available on the Google Play Store and is awaiting approval from Apple.