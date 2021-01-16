Walton Code Enforcement considers disbanding Managed Vendor Program

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beach vending has dominated many of the public meetings in Walton County leading up to the 2021 tourist season.

Currently, the county has partnered with the South Walton Beach Service Association to implement the Managed Vendor Program on county owned beaches.

While Code Enforcement director Tony Cornman said the program has helped alleviate some big issues including ghost chairs, he said the county may be looking at options that disband it.

“We’re going to look at some options where we can sign some concessions with each vendor separately so we won’t be needing to sign a concession agreement with that association,” Cornman said.

Cornman also said that the county is looking into reform on privately-owned beaches.

“If it’s private-owned property but you’re vending to the public it’s basically a business open to the public,” Cornman said.

Code Enforcement officials will be considering its options and making official recommendations to the board of county commissioners at the Jan. 26 meeting. They encourage anyone with suggestions to reach out before the meeting via email or phone at 850-622-0000.