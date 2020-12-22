Walton Board of County Commissioners denies Chautauqua Solar Facility

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chautauqua Solar Facility, a project that has been under much scrutiny lately, went before the Walton County Board of County Commissioners today for a final decision.

After almost five hours of debate, the board denied the project.

The project has been under consideration since 2019 and received unanimous support from the Planning Commission in July.

Commissioners seemed most concerned with the potential fire hazards on the mostly grass swath of 867 acres.

“Luckily I had the opportunity to talk to assistant fire chief Tony Roy last evening,” said Brandon Eckerd, a representative of Gulf Power. “The main this is that they’re able to get a vehicle around to protect residents. And I’m happy to say that we’re providing not 12 foot of setback around the residence but 150 feet.”

Lawyer Terrell Arline represented those against the project, stating that the facility was not in compliance with the county’s land codes.

“Renewable energy facilities have to be functionally related to the use of land for agriculture,” Terrell said. “So, to take 868 acres and cover them with over 300,000 panels takes this agricultural land out of ag production. and we don’t think that’s what your comp plan provides.”

The official motion to deny the project will be heard on Jan. 7.