Visit South Walton app to change how businesses run on the beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The county is taking steps to bring the Visit South Walton mobile app presented earlier in December to fruition.

“The direction of the board at the meeting that we discussed it was to move forward,” Mike Barker, Walton County commissioner, said.

Working in conjunction with the Managed Vendor Program, the goal of the app is to put an end to seasonal sets, commonly known as “ghost chairs,” that clutter the beaches.

“We’ll build a server that the county owns,” Barker said. “The beach vendors, the property owners, the different companies that does business on the beach can go in and they can actually access the app through their own website.”

Large-scale vendors rent out seasonal sets in advance for a low price. Since they’ve already been paid for, the vendors set them up on the beach regardless of whether the customer shows up.

Many vendors said they were worried that the county would try to regulate pricing to address this problem.

Barker said that instead, the app would put time restrictions on rentals.

“What we’re discussing now is to be able to rent it at 12:01 a.m. is when the app will allow you to rent that chair for that day,” Barker said. “You can’t rent it for the next day or the next day or the next, you can only rent it that day.”

But Barker said the app will be more than just for beach vendors.

“People have to get permits, driving permits on the beach. They get permits for weddings, they get permits for bonfires, there’s permits to take photography sessions,” Barker said. “So, the different things that we can use this application for down on the beach, it encompasses all of that.”

The county is currently working with local developers on the platform.