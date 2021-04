WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – In South Walton, the fire district responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Thursday on Scenic Gulf Drive.

The Okaloosa Medflight took at least one person to the hospital, that person is in stable condition but requires further treatment at a trauma center.

Law enforcement and first responders remind motorists to use caution on Walton County roadways and allow room for emergency vehicles to operate