Upcoming play highlights Panhandle-native pilot

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The story of an award-winning pilot who grew up in DeFuniak Springs will take the stage Saturday.

“The Flight of Jackie Cochran” is a one-woman play performed by Nancy Hasty, a Crestview native who now lives in DeFuniak Springs. Cochran was an award-winning pilot who was friends with Amelia Earhart. She was the founder and leader of Women AirForce Service Pilots during World War II.

“Not many people are aware that she had more awards than Amelia Earhart, so that’s one of our purposes- to introduce people to Jackie Cochran,” Melinda Henderson, executive director of Forward DeFuniak Inc., a civic organization.

Hasty first heard about Cochran from a friend. She began researching Cochran’s story and as she learned more, she chose to write the play and got the rights to a book written about her.

“She was the most accomplished female pilot … in her day she held more speed distance altitude records than anyone, male or female, in the history of aviation,” Hasty said. “I just thought ‘the world needs to know about this woman.'”

She has performed it throughout the Panhandle and across the country. Hasty is continuing her research. In the show, she plays a variety of people to tell the story about her life.

“Her time was so packed, it was so full, what she did in a single day was tremendous,” Hasty said. “This way, I could highlight and I could go back and more or less underline and I could zoom ahead and give a collage of who she was, and even then there’s still mystery, and that’s what I love about her. People hated her, they loved her … no one was in the middle.”

Proceeds benefit the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, the city’s signature building which is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is currently being restored, but grants only cover exterior restoration, not interior furnishings.

The play is taking place February 8 at 7 p.m. at the Chautauqua Theatre, located at 383 Baldwin Ave in DeFuniak Springs.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling 850-830-7663.