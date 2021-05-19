Two in custody after armed carjacking, multi-county pursuit







A woman is arrested following a carjacking in Walton County, a chase and a crash in Okaloosa County.



Courtesy of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE as of 4:30 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two people are in custody after deputies said they crashed into a woman’s car, carjacked it, stole multiple vehicles, and led law enforcement on a pursuit through two counties.

Elijah Jones, 18, and Megan Frazier, 23, are now charged with multiple felonies.

The alleged crime spree started in Walton County.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the pair rammed a woman’s car on State Road 285 in Mossy Head early Thursday morning. Jones then pulled her from her vehicle and stole it. They later abandoned it in a wooded area.

Deputies said the car they were in when they hit the victim’s car was also stolen.

Deputies said they then received a call about a stolen Chevrolet Colorado truck with a U-Haul trailer attached. They attempted to pull over that truck when they noticed it going westbound on Highway 90, but the pair didn’t stop.

When the pair headed on to State Road 285 in Okaloosa County, Okaloosa deputies then took over the pursuit.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the pair led them on a pursuit across the Mid-Bay Bridge, through Destin, across Okaloosa Island, and into downtown For Walton Beach.

Deputies said they deployed spike strips near Destin but the pair continued into Fort Walton Beach.

The pursuit came to an end in Fort Walton Beach after they crashed the stolen truck into two vehicles. Deputies said Jones and Frazier tried to run after the crash but were taken into custody shortly after.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was driving the stolen truck and Frazier was his passenger.

During the pursuit, deputies said Jones hit five vehicles at different times and injured a total of five people, including an Okaloosa deputy.

Deputies said Jones also threw a handgun from the truck during the pursuit. It was later recovered as well as a second firearm inside the truck.

In a news release, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden thanked the multiple agencies involved in stopping “these dangerous criminals, who both have extensive prior criminal records.”

The pair now faces several felony charges from both the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Jones is charged with five counts of hit and run, fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of persons or property, displaying a weapon during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer and driving without a valid license, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand theft auto, and grand theft property.

Megan Frazier is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of heroin and resisting an officer, carjacking with a firearm, grand theft auto and grand theft property.

