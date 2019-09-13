Ten pounds of meth confiscated in Defuniak Springs

Walton County
Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – An investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit led to the seizure of ten pounds of meth at a Defuniak Springs home.

Late Wednesday night, the WCSO SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Bay Avenue.

Investigators confiscated ten pounds of meth which was bound for delivery and distribution. They said the street value amounted to almost $70,000.

Sam Jones Jr., 51, of DeFuniak Springs and Alberto Lieba, 38, of California, were arrested, charged, and are currently in federal custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace
Fill out my online form.