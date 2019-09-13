Ten pounds of meth confiscated in Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – An investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit led to the seizure of ten pounds of meth at a Defuniak Springs home.

Late Wednesday night, the WCSO SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Bay Avenue.

Investigators confiscated ten pounds of meth which was bound for delivery and distribution. They said the street value amounted to almost $70,000.

Sam Jones Jr., 51, of DeFuniak Springs and Alberto Lieba, 38, of California, were arrested, charged, and are currently in federal custody.