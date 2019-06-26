Summer Fire Safety Tips

It only takes a spark to ignite a flame, and within seconds, that flame can send your whole world up in a blaze.

“On average, a bedroom can be ignited or engulfed in flames in about two to three minutes,” said Sammy Sanchez, South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal.

Did you know that fires are more likely to happen at this time of year? So firefighters say now is the time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and all electrical equipment and wires throughout your house and business. It could truly save lives.

“More often than not, a lot of house fires do start because of electrical malfunctions,” said Sanchez.

When it comes to fire extinguishers, they only have a certain shelf life. Fire officials say it’s good to check the expiration date.

As the summer temperatures sizzle, so are the grills. Now that the backyard BBQs are in full swing there are safety guidelines to follow outside the home too.

“Keep the grill at least three feet from the building,” warned Sanchez. “Ten feet if possible. You want to make sure there is nothing combustible over it.”

When on vacation, we all tend to throw caution to the wind, but tourists are at risk too.

“You just want to make sure the place is as safe and like your own home. You know. A fire extinguisher is not bad. If it’s a multi-level, you want to make sure one is on each floor. Know your address. If you are staying at a condo know the name of the condo,” shared Sanchez.

Another tip that South Walton Fire District advised was to get a home fire inspection.

“If you are not sure about something in your home and you were there from the beginning from where/when it was built from the ground up and you are just not sure, it’s not going to hurt to get that done.

Most fire agencies will do courtesy home fire inspections. Check with your local fire officials for more information.