St. Joe Foundation grants funds to surrounding medical facilities

Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Regional healthcare provider PanCare announced today it is expanding COVID-19 testing to anyone in an at-risk category, even if they aren’t showing symptoms.

The news comes as the St. Joe Foundation handed over a $62,000 grant to PanCare.

The money will go for medical supplies and COVID-19 testing costs in Bay and Walton counties.

St. Joe officials then announced an even bigger donation to the area’s largest healthcare provider.

“We decided to not only get this check to PanCare today but we’ve also decided to give $200,000 to Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation, for their Bay, Walton, and Gulf County locations as well as point Washington Medical Clinic, $35,000 for them for their testing needs as well.” said St. Joe Community Foundation Executive Director, April Wilkes.

St. Joe Foundation officials say donations to the healthcare industry help everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

