South Walton officials urge caution when purple flags fly

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)– In South Walton on Sunday, beach safety officials were encouraging those visiting to use caution when purple flags are flying.

These flags mean that “marine pests,” like jellyfish, are present in the water.

Officials said while these creatures don’t purposely attack humans, their stings can be very painful and dangerous.

The South Walton Fire District said in a post on their Facebook page that most stings happen when people accidentally touch a jellyfish so it’s best to avoid all contact with them. They also said if you see man-o-wars on the beach, do not go in the water.