South Walton Fire District responds to fire at Miramar Beach Sleep Inn

Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Around 11:00 a.m. Saturday, the South Walton Fire District responded to a reported structure fire at the Miramar Beach Sleep Inn.

When crews arrived on scene they encountered smoke and flames coming from the laundry room of the property.

Fire officials determined the fire was coming from a dryer. Fire officials were able to contain the fire to the laundry room area and prevent it from spreading further.

Guests from the hotel were evacuated for precautionary reasons, but no injuries were reported.

