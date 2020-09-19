[ NewsNation ] /
South Walton Fire District flies flags at half-staff to honor late Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday evening, President Trump ordered all U.S. flags on Federal buildings to be flown at half staff in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

And at the South Walton Fire District… they are.

The order says to fly the flags at half staff until sunset on the date that Ginsberg is interred, which has not been decided yet.

U.S. flag code says that when flying a flag at half staff it should first be raised to the peak and then lowered to half staff position. Then raised again to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

Upon hearing of Justice Ginsberg’s death, President Trump said that whether you agreed with her or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.

