South Walton Caring and Sharing are Selling clothes to assist those needing financial assistance

SANTA ROSA BEACH Fla. (WMBB)– For the past twelve years the South Walton Caring and Sharing organization has hosted a spring fashion show, and the money received will go directly back into the community.

“We’ve done this every year for the past twelve years, this year we’ve had to adjust our numbers a little bit because of covid,” said Executive Director for South Walton Caring and Sharing.

Volunteers sold clothing items, jewelry, and bags to guests in attendance Sunday.

“We have 10 models this year, all of them are wearing items from the caring and sharing thrift store, we also have a boutique set up specifically curated from the store,” said Barnes.

Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction as well as raffles. Barnes said last year’s fashion show raised over $5,000.

“But more than that it is just a feel-good event, it gets the name out about the Caring and Sharing work that we do and about our thrift store because our thrift store provides the income that we get yearly to help serve our clients,” she said.

Barnes said the funds they receive go directly back to the community. In 2020, the organization increased its financial assistance by 850% and it has not slowed down.

“Funds raised here help us pay for the food that we serve our clients through our pantry, they help us pay for overdue or disconnected utilities like power and water,” said Barnes.

Still being COVID conscious, Barnes said staff cut down on the number of guests invited to this annual event. She said they are always accepting donations into their thrift store located at 112 Lynn Drive in Santa Rosa Beach.

To get involved and donated to South Walton Caring and Sharing visit their website.