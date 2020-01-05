Snow comes to Walton County Winter Wonderland

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There was a beautiful sight and people were happy Saturday night after walking in a winter wonderland in Walton County.

The Village at Baytowne Wharf hosted the annual event, which brought in 50,000 pounds of ice to be converted into snow.



Kids made snowballs and went sledding down a small hill, which was new this year. Gentlemen’s Ice based in Jacksonville has put on the event in Walton County for the past three years. Paul Wright helped make the snow and enjoys seeing the reactions to the snow that appears in 60 degree temperatures.

“It’s always priceless, it never stops and they love it every time,” Wright said.

The winter fun continues with Baytowne on Ice, an ice rink set up in the Village until February 1. More information is available here.

