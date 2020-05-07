Sheriff: Arrest expected soon in wildfire investigation

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – In the Walton County Sheriff’s Office latest update on the wildfire late Wednesday night, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said it’s been determined how the fire started and who the responsible party is.

He said he didn’t want to give too many details since the investigation is being conducted by an Ag-Law investigator through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but did say he expected that agency to make an arrest soon.

“It boils down to an illegal burning,” said Sheriff Adkinson. “Not a meth lab explosion, not atomic, nothing like that, it’s just somebody burning when they shouldn’t have been burning.”

The massive wildfire, many are calling the Musset Bayou Fire, continues to burn and firefighters from multiple agencies are working through the night to contain the blaze.

The fire currently stands at 575 acres and it’s 25% percent contained.

More than 500 homes have been evacuated as of Wednesday night and more than a dozen families are seeking shelter at South Walton High School.