Save 30A Campaign opposes D.R. Horton proposed development units

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Well known builder, D.R. Horton has proposed the development of a large tri-plex community near 30A, bordering Draper Lake in Walton County.

However, over 1,000 neighbors, businesses, and environmentalists launched a campaign against the unit development, named Save 30A.

“We have to draw the line, we have to draw the line now,” said Draper Lake Coastal Village Resident, Peter Hansen.

Mega-developer D.R. Horton is proposing up to 1,000 people in 138 units on this small parcel of land.

Save 30A campaign leaders say their biggest issue against the proposed development is the environmental impact it would have.

“So what happens when you put up all these high density units that are non-compatible with the natural surroundings that actually impact the beauty in the scene equality of 30A?” said Hansen.

“It’s not compatible with the area, there’ll be traffic issues on the curve of 30A, it’s too many units, it’s on a coastal dune lake which is very important,” said Blue Mountain Beach Resident, John Harrison.

“It’s going to be very important that we don’t allow this to happen, because if it does it will be the end of an environmental opportunity that exists in only four places in the world, and then it will soon only be three,” said Hansen.

Hansen says most of Walton County Commissioners are on board with the campaign, but that there still remains issues within the county’s codes.

“Our land development code needs to be stricter and needs to have more teeth in it about development such as this. And particularly around the area of non-compatibility,” said Hansen.

Visually there is also concern about how the units will appear on such a small piece of property.

“It’ll be too many units on 30A, we think it will be very unsightly, they’re cookie cutter units,” said Harrison.

The Save 30A campaign is looking to expand and grow their reach over the next several weeks before decision times comes.

“We have over 1000 people that have voiced their opposition, there’s over 16 communities along 30A that have sent in opposition papers to the Walton County Planning Department,” said Harrison.

The next step for this proposed development will take place at the next planning commission meeting on October 8th.

For more information on the campaign you can go to save30a.org