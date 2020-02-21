Santa Rosa Golf Club renovating its courses

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club recently unveiled plans for its new course. The only member-owned golf course along the Gulf Coast, is getting more than just a paint job.

“It’s really going to enhance the experience for all members of our club.”

For the past several years the golf club has been named best golf course by Visit South Walton.

Staff members said the new course will offer more opportunities to different talent levels.

“The renovation is a little more than 3.3 million which I mean is everything. We’re talking about tees, greens, fairways,” said Membership Sales and Marketing Director, Sarah Brazwell.

Their short game course was recently unveiled to members, and Operations Director Carter Murchison said this very popular course is an inviting space to improve your golf game.

“Its increased member enjoyment, its increased more members potentially coming to the club because they see we have a beautiful short game area and that typically isn’t true at most other golf courses,” Murchison said. “From the standpoint of our existing members, they have found it very helpful for their golf game. So from a practicing standpoint, it resonates very well with them and allows them to get better.”

They serve just under 800 members, who inspired the changes.

“We’ve got a lot of membership and a lot of play. But from a greenspace, we needed a little bit more space to accommodate that amount of play. From a greenspace standpoint, it increases playability. And from a turf reduction standpoint, we’ve got a lot of maintain turf that we are maintaining right now. And with the golf course renovation were actually gonna reduce that turf footprint,” said Golf Course Superintendent, Kelly Barker.

The renovations are set to be ready for golfers by October 2021.