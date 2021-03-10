Santa Rosa Beach man killed in crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 46-year old Santa Rosa Beach man is dead following a car crash in Walton County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 98 near U.S. 331.

Troopers said an SUV was traveling west on Highway 98 in the eastbound lane when they hit a sedan traveling east in the same lane head-on. The impact caused both vehicles to rotate, and the SUV to overturn.

Trooper said the driver of the sedan was killed, while the three people in the SUV had minor injuries.