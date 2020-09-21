Residents of Black Creek still dealing with floodwaters from Hurricane Sally

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Black Creek area resident, Donna Carter, spent Sunday salvaging the belongings she could from the downstairs part of her house, after floodwaters from Hurricane Sally consumed her home.

“We’ve lost three freezers full of food, we’ve lost a refrigerator, a stove,” Carter said.

The list of damages for Carter continues, and she has estimated her losses to be over $100,000.

Her backyard is still consumed by floodwaters.

While Carter admitted that there is nothing easy about recovery, she is thankful a majority of her belongings were replaceable.

“Everybody was okay you know, we live in a two-story house, so we could still live upstairs,” Carter said.

Flooding is something Carter said she has grown used to.

“When you live on the water you learn to expect things like this,” she said.

On Sunday, other homes in her community were still consumed by floodwaters. Some roadways even had standing water as well.

13-year-old Austin Caldwell, said he’s seen his fair share of flooding in the area as well.

“Flooding from Ivan was really bad, but this was the second-worst,” Caldwell said.

Area native, Pete Smith, said he’s seen flooding, but Hurricane Sally brought more damage than expected.

“This is the worst we’ve seen, and I’ve seen it over this road several times,” Smith said.

After experiencing floods, he decided to build his house up, but this time his house still took on water.

“We got about fourteen inches of water in the lower level,” Smith said.

While Smith’s damage was minimal, as it only flooded a bathroom and utility room in his home, he did express concern for his neighbors who were not as lucky.

Smith also said he is concerned about river levels rising from the North, and hopes the area can catch a break, so the floodwaters can recede.

“Hopefully it’s as far up as it will come,” Smith said.