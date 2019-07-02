Public V. Private Beach Battle: One Year Mark Since the Beach Battle Escalated

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- July 1, marks a year since the battle for Walton County’s beach has escalated. The customary use battle with public verse private beach continues.

It’s been 365 days since “No Trespassing” signs started popping up along South Walton’s shoreline. On July 1 of last year, House Bill 631 spurred the private verse public battle on the beach.

Dozens of locals and visitors gathered on Monday, to rally in support of customary use. Some locals toted a banner saying: “Florida beaches are for everyone!”

From local doctors, congressional candidates and even visitors from other states all stood hand in hand lining the beach, they made a human chain symbolizing their message, that the beach belongs to all people.

One longtime visitor explained that it’s a tradition for each generation of his family to vacation in South Walton.

“We’ve been coming to the beach all our lives and I want my grandchildren to be able to enjoy the beaches like we did when we came as children 50 something years ago,” said Mauray stead, Georgia tourist.

Stead has 9 grandchildren, which he takes to the beach each summer. “We’ve seen signs in other places that won’t allow you to go on the beach.”

Before the customary use ordinance was made null and void, visitors and tourist could use South Walton’s beach for recreational activities, like walking on the beach and sunbathing but, that’s all changed.

“There are some areas here where it is very contentious and dangerous….there have been some angry videos that have been posted and there is armed security that are on these beaches. And being a stand your ground state, this is a concern,” said Dr. Carolynn Zonia, Customary Use Advocate.

“What we have are people who are kind of sowing a little bit of discord by asserting rights, property rights that are in violation of the custom and the property rights issue is based on false legal analysis,” explained Phil Ehr, Congressional Candidate.

The customary use lawsuit will be on the August 5, 2019 docket for a case management conference.

Walton County is actively working to reaffirm that customary use has always existed on the beaches in South Walton. We will keep you updated on what happens in the