Pedestrian dies in Walton County crash

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A male pedestrian died after being struck by a car Monday night in Walton County.

DeFuniak Springs Police responded to Walton Road near Hunter’s Ridge. The driver told police he was traveling on Walton Road when he saw someone in the middle of the road walking towards him. Police say the driver swerved but was unable to avoid hitting the 29-year-old pedestrian.

The road was not lit at the time and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing. The man died on his way to the hospital.

His name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.