Pedego Electric Bikes kicks off nationwide Pedego Palooza, grand opening of new location

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, 30A saw more than its regular bike traffic.

Pedego Electric Bikes hosted a Hello Fun group ride to kick off both the grand opening of its new Grayton Beach location and its nationwide Pedego Palooza Tour.

Following the ride, the bikers gathered for some fun, food and raffles at the after-party, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Point Washington Medical Center.

Local Pedego store owner Jason Medina said this sort of donation right now is important to their community.

“We feel they’ve been really fantastic,” Medina said. “We live in a service industry town. And a lot of us use them for testing, COVID testing and support and all that kind of stuff and we just feel like it’s a really good time to be able to give back.”

Pedego founder and CEO Don DiCostanzo added that he’s seen a boon for electric bikes due to the pandemic.

“Electric bikes are kind of the next big thing and they became very apparent during the pandemic,” said DiCostanzo. “People wanted to get outside and still do something that was safe and that was able to get some exercise so it’s been a great joyride for us and all our staff.”

Over the next 10 months, the Pedego Palooza will make 73 stops in the U.S. and Canada with more than 40 store openings along the way. The next stop is in Fort Myers, Florida, next weekend.

For information on upcoming events, visit Pedego’s website.