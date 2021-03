WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small passenger bus crashed into the side of a home on Monday afternoon in Walton County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 71-year-old driver was pulling into a private drive on Loblolly Bay Drive around 4:30 p.m.

The driver attempted to stop the bus in the driveway but was unable to do. As a result, the front of the bus collided with the side of the residence. No one was hurt.