UPDATE: One eastbound lane open after semi catches fire in Walton County

UPDATE (10:30 a.m) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports that one eastbound lane is now open after both were shut down when a semi caught fire.
The agency also reports nobody was injured.
Please continue to use caution in the area. This is near mile marker 86 on I-10.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the eastbound lanes of I-10 are shut down at mile marker 86 following a semi that has caught fire.
The agency posted it on Twitter Wednesday morning around shortly before 9:30.
Drivers will need to take an alternative route.
I-10 SHUT DOWN DUE TO SEMI FIRE
Argyle Volunteer Fire Department is en route.
Argyle Volunteer Fire Department is en route.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.