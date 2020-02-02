LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 5:30

One person; five pets found dead after house fire

Walton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person and five pets were found dead Sunday morning after a fire in Freeport.

Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on County Highway 2380 in Freeport around 11:00 a.m. to the campground near The Outpost for Bikers.

Firefighters and deputies arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from one of the bedrooms of a single wide mobile home and were informed that a resident was possibly still inside the burning home.

Walton County Fire Rescue crews quickly jumped into action and began battling the blaze.

Unfortunately, the resident and pets were later found deceased in the home.

The State Fire Marshall’s office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Thousands attend Gobbler's Knob for largest crowd in Groundhog Day history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands attend Gobbler's Knob for largest crowd in Groundhog Day history"

Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring"

Groundhog Day Japan Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Groundhog Day Japan Visitors"

NWFL Minority Chamber holds "Jump Start Your Business 2020"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWFL Minority Chamber holds "Jump Start Your Business 2020""

CareerSource Gulf Coast holds annual Bay County Job Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "CareerSource Gulf Coast holds annual Bay County Job Fair"

Out in the South

Thumbnail for the video titled "Out in the South"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.