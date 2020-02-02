One person; five pets found dead after house fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person and five pets were found dead Sunday morning after a fire in Freeport.

Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on County Highway 2380 in Freeport around 11:00 a.m. to the campground near The Outpost for Bikers.

Firefighters and deputies arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from one of the bedrooms of a single wide mobile home and were informed that a resident was possibly still inside the burning home.

Walton County Fire Rescue crews quickly jumped into action and began battling the blaze.

Unfortunately, the resident and pets were later found deceased in the home.

The State Fire Marshall’s office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.