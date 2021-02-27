One man in critical condition after crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– An 88-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man is in critical condition after a car accident in Walton County. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the man was driving a silver sedan and was traveling west on Chat Holley Road approaching South Third Street. As the sedan crossed the center line into the east lanes of Chat Holley Road. The driver did not see a dump trailer attached to a Chevy pickup truck traveling in the eastbound lane. The sedan hit the dump trailer.

The accident caused the white pickup truck to travel onto the left of the road on the south shoulder and the trailer attached began to flip on its right side. The silver sedan came to final rest in the west lane. The white pickup came to final rest with its trailer resting on its right side, along with a tractor it was hauling on the south shoulder.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 23-year-old man from Ponce De Leon, and his passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Ponce De Leon, suffered no injuries.