One killed, one critically injured in motorcycle accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Fire Rescue Team, The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and other volunteers responded to the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon at 2:30 pm  involving a motorcycle accident on County Road 280- East of Pryor Road.

A 77 year old male from Crestview was killed in the accident and a 73 year old female remains critically injured.

The couple failed to negotiate a curve and as a result the motorcycle continued strait onto the shoulder of the road, then hit a traffic sign, fence post and utility pole cable. Both passengers were thrown from the motorcycle and the driver of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, as a helicopter transported the second person in the crash to Fort Walton Beach Medical, as they suffered traumatic injuries as well.

Officials advise drivers to use caution in that area until the roadway is cleared.

