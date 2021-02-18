One dead, one behind bars after stabbing in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is behind bars in Walton County after deputies said he stabbed a woman to death on Wednesday.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m., when a 9-1-1 call came in from McLeod Road in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies said 35-year-old Thomas McDonald placed the call, telling operators he had stabbed a woman in the neck and she was “beyond help.”

When they arrived, deputies said they found a 68-year-old woman dead at the scene, then arrested and charged McDonald with homicide.

McDonald had his first appearance in court Thursday morning and was given no bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.