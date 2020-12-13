One dead in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another fatal crash in Walton County has killed one and left others in serious condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the front of a pickup truck crashed into the driver’s side of a sedan when the sedan failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

The passenger of the sedan, a 29-year-old woman, died of her injuries, and the driver, a 33-year-old man is in critical condition, Troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 59-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 39-year-old man, are both in critical condition, Troopers said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and County Road 83, Troopers said.

No further information is know at this time.