More information released in Walton County fatal crash

Walton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is releasing more information about the fatal crash on US- 331 and County Road 883 Sunday night.

According to officials, 30-year-old Bryan LeMay of Missouri was killed in the crash.

Officials say LeMay was riding a motorcycle east on CR- 883 as he approached US- 331 in the left turn lane.

Russell Honeycut, 55, was traveling south on US – 331 also approaching the intersection.

The incident report states LeMay didn’t see Honeycutt and turned left in front of him, causing a collision.

LeMay was ejected from his motorcycle into the southbound lanes. The report says another vehicle traveling on US – 331 and didn’t see LeMay in the road, running over LeMay’s legs.

He died at the scene from injuries.

Honeycutt was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Billy Brock Farms hosts Fall Days weekend event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brock Farms hosts Fall Days weekend event"

lobsterfest wrap up

Thumbnail for the video titled "lobsterfest wrap up"

Home Dabbler talks winterizing lawn equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks winterizing lawn equipment"

UF IFAS touches on importance of tree sprouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS touches on importance of tree sprouts"

Panama City calls on local artists to decorate traffic boxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City calls on local artists to decorate traffic boxes"

family fun day at Race City

Thumbnail for the video titled "family fun day at Race City"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.