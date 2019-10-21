More information released in Walton County fatal crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is releasing more information about the fatal crash on US- 331 and County Road 883 Sunday night.

According to officials, 30-year-old Bryan LeMay of Missouri was killed in the crash.

Officials say LeMay was riding a motorcycle east on CR- 883 as he approached US- 331 in the left turn lane.

Russell Honeycut, 55, was traveling south on US – 331 also approaching the intersection.

The incident report states LeMay didn’t see Honeycutt and turned left in front of him, causing a collision.

LeMay was ejected from his motorcycle into the southbound lanes. The report says another vehicle traveling on US – 331 and didn’t see LeMay in the road, running over LeMay’s legs.

He died at the scene from injuries.

Honeycutt was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.