WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a water rescue near Sandestin on Wednesday, when William K. Nichols, 33, was pulled from the water.

Nichols was a deputy sheriff for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. He was pulled out of the water after saving the life of his teenage son, who was able to make it to shore safely.

Nichols was transported to Sacred Heart where he was pronounced deceased.