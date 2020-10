WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man is facing more than 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 24 they conducted a search warrant of 72-year-old Philip Turner’s home in Miramar Beach with the help of Homeland Security.

A warrant was then issued for Turner for 116 counts of possession, control, and viewing images of child exploitation.

He was issued a $25,000 bond at first appearance.