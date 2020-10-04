Man trapped between two cars during Walton County crash

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday just before noon, a van pulled into the fuel pump area of the Love’s Truck Stop behind an SUV, which was also parked at one of the fuel pumps.

At the same time, a person was crossing behind the SUV.

The driver of the van, a 66-year-old man from Pensacola, pushed the gas instead of the brake causing the front of his car to hit the person, a 65-year-old man from Lynn Haven, and the back of the SUV.

The person was trapped between both vehicles sustaining serious injuries.