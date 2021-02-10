Major fire damages Defuniak Springs body shop

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — A local business owner in Defuniak Springs is working to clean up their building after a large fire broke out this afternoon.

The fire started around one p.m. at Tony’s Paint and Body Shop off of Highway 83, closing down the street for about two hours.

Both the City of Defuniak Springs Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Firefighters said there was a lot of heavy smoke when they arrived and the roof collapsed in multiple places.

Defuniak Springs Fire Chief Ross Sheffield said they are still investigating a cause for this fire and are looking at all evidence to figure out exactly how this fire started.

“We would like to go ahead and preserve all evidence we can while we are doing our overhaul and not move too much so we can do a detailed look at the structure and all components of it,” Sheffield said.

Firefighters said it was a team effort to put the flames out.

The Walton County Fire Department brought their ladder truck. Battalion Chief, Johnathan Davis, said the ladder allowed them to put out the flames from the top instead of going inside.

“We were flowing 1500 to 2000 gallons per minute with our ladder truck,” Davis said. “That saved countless man-hours if we were having to do it ourselves in the structure with handlines.”

Right now they are still not sure how much will be salvageable from inside the building.

The owners said they are thankful for the support from their customers and are just glad that no one was hurt.