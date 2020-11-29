Main Street DeFuniak Springs kicks off their first Mistletoe Market

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Residents were rocking around the Christmas booths at DeFuniak Springs first Mistletoe Market of the season.

Local vendors brought their best holiday foods, crafts and clothes to the market for all to see and shop.

Chelsea Blaich, the executive director of Main Street Defuniak Springs, said this is a unique event not only because of the location but also the products.

“It’s right in the heart of what we have going on in Main Street DeFuniak and it really just shows what we’ve got and we are invigorating the town and just bringing people out,” Blaich said.

Kids could also come and take pictures with Disney Characters from the movie “Frozen” and also take a ride on the trolley.

The market consists of some first time vendors as well as returning vendors like Leanna and Jim O’Dell.

“So we have added an addition to our baked goods,” Leanna O’Dell said. “We have marshmallows from scratch and we have his famous hot chocolate.”

The O’Dell”s always come out to sell their products at the DeFuniak farmers market. However, they said the Mistletoe Market has a special feel to it.

“This small town feels like a hallmark movie so especially when they start lighting the lights,” O’Dell said.

Saturday’s market booths are lined with stands all the way up Main Street. After the tough year we have had, O’Dell said it is nice to see so many people here to support.

“It’s been really nice to see it grow,” O’Dell said. “It’s been one of those moments when just seeing it go from a few vendors to now we have vendors going down the middle. The growth has been nice.”

The Mistletoe Market will be in full swing for the next three weekends from 2 to 7 p.m.