Local self defense training group seeks to empower trainees

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While no one wants to be in a situation where they have to use self-defense to protect themselves, things can happen at any moment.

Alpha Tactical Female in Freeport is teaching people, especially women, those potentially life-saving skills. The program was founded in October 2020, by husband and wife, Katrina and Will Cain. The couple seeks to put their students in a variety of situations, so the training is vast.

“We do hand to hand combat, self-defense, and we do weapon disarmament. So if someone holds a knife at you, or a gun to you, or grabs your wrist- we can teach you a variety of tactics,” said Katrina.

“We put you in real life situations so you know how to react,” said Will.

The training is derived from Krav Haganah, a form of mixed martial arts, and broken down into simple steps that can be remembered during times of need.

“Our style can be taught to younger people and to older people. It doesn’t matter your level of fitness or your level of skills, anyone is able to learn this because everyone has the right to be able to defend themselves,” she added.

To the couple, giving their trainees potentially life-saving knowledge is a personal matter.

“I personally have been a victim of random acts of violence,” said Katrina.

“I have five sisters. Two of them are not with us anymore. One of them was murdered, she got strangled to death, and the other overdosed from drugs, so it’s really dear to my heart that I train as many women as I can so they can get out of these situations,” said Will.

The couple said while they don’t want their trainees to live in fear, they want them to know they have the skills to be ready for anything.