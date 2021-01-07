Local mother urges parents to take virus seriously as her son experiences side effects

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Christina Lewis is a mother on a mission for answers. Lewis said her nine-month-old Clete hasn’t been the same since recovering from COVID-19.

“He has a pretty significant rash from the top of his head to his feet, he’s running spontaneous fevers up to 103, he’s got extreme congestion, belly aches, diarrhea and vomiting,” Lewis said.

Lewis’s husband had initially tested positive for the virus in mid-December, while the rest of the family tested negative. A sudden fever from Clete prompted the family to retest, showing that Christina, their two-year-old son Asher and Clete had all tested positive.

Clete began improving after about a week, even testing negative.

“A couple days after Christmas he just went downhill again, Lewis said.

Despite taking him to multiple doctors, Lewis said she’s at a stand still.

“They have tested him for everything RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), flu, strep, they checked him for hand foot and mouth disease and his symptoms aren’t improving,” Lewis said.

Pediatrician Rubina Azam said parents need to take the virus more seriously, as new information is emerging.

“We are seeing more cases where kids who had just a mild illness are having more long term effects,” Azam said.

She also said that the virus can go two ways for children, some experience mild cases while others have more severe.

“Some kids overrespond or overreact to this virus and they can develop what is known as MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and with that scenario, children can have inflammation to any part of their body,” Azam said.

Dr. Azam said parents must take necessary precautions to keep their children safe like wearing masks and practicing social distance. In addition, she said parents should try to build their child’s immune systems so if they do contract the virus they have a better chance at fighting it. She said that can be done through eating a healthy diet, or breastfeeding your infant if you are able too.

Now Lewis said she wants to warn other parents.

“Your vacation trip and your shopping at Marshalls isn’t worth going through this,” Lewis said.